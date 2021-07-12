Boris Johnson’s decision to ditch compulsory masks will damage the high street’s recovery

There’s a ray of light shining on planet retail – and the sector could surely use one.

The latest regular British Retail Consortium-KPMG retail sales monitor show that in the quarter to June there was a mammoth rebound in like-for-like for sales after stores reopened and people continued to spend more online.

While online inevitably did the heavy lifting, there were also signs of life from the beleaguered bricks-and-mortar sector, which includes Britain’s high streets and shopping centres.