The sooner we begin treating white-collar crime as we do other crimes, the better

A BBC Radio 4 programme this week brought me up short.

In A Bad Business, presenter Lesley Curwen recounted how it is 20 years since the fall of Enron. Twenty years.

My mind went back to before the fraudulent Texan energy giant’s collapse, to a Labour Party Conference. Tony Blair was in his pomp and Enron’s senior team were in town, accompanied by an entourage of lobbyists and promoters. The Americans were expanding internationally and they had come to make their pitch.