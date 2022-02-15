New warnings over work as financial anxiety spreads
A third of millennials say worrying about money is impacting their professional lives, as the mass return to work puts greater pressure on already fragile budgets, writes Kate Hughes
Financial anxiety is now holding a third of young employees back at work, even as the return to the office threatens to bring yet more money shocks to the UK’s labour force.
Young adults, facing more insecure working circumstances than before the pandemic, as well as rising interest rates on debts, higher rents, fuel, utility and other everyday bills report far higher levels of this kind of economic stress than their older colleagues.
Fewer than one in 10 employees over the age of 55 report the same concerns, according to data from financial wellbeing firm Mintago.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies