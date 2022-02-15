New warnings over work as financial anxiety spreads

Financial anxiety is now holding a third of young employees back at work, even as the return to the office threatens to bring yet more money shocks to the UK’s labour force.

Young adults, facing more insecure working circumstances than before the pandemic, as well as rising interest rates on debts, higher rents, fuel, utility and other everyday bills report far higher levels of this kind of economic stress than their older colleagues.

Fewer than one in 10 employees over the age of 55 report the same concerns, according to data from financial wellbeing firm Mintago.