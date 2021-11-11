It is emblematic of the current administration’s approach to workplace issues that its response to an epidemic of fire and rehire tactics by employers has been to outsource the issue to Acas.

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service has just released what it calls “advice to help employers avoid fire and rehire practices” at the request of the government. It follows the publication of the result of a fact-finding exercise back in June.

Now Acas is an admirable organisation that does fine work. But it isn’t hard to see the problem with its headline right from the outset. Companies oughtn’t to need “advice to avoid fire and rehire practices”. They simply shouldn’t do it.