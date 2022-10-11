Financial data that raise an expletive? It’s rare, particularly for those who’ve been around the block a few times. Researcher Kantar’s latest figure for food price inflation – however – does the job for me.

True, the numbers have been running hot for some time. But 13.9 per cent is verging on the catastrophic. It’s a sickener for families in financial peril.

Assuming the same basket of goods, the average household is facing a £643 jump in their annual grocery bill, bringing the total to an ugly looking £5,265.