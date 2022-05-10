Gambling on holiday money: when should you buy?

It’s officially holiday season and there are some crucial decisions to be made, for the sake of your wallet.

But global events combined with the UK’s poor economic outlook have made foreign exchange rates extremely volatile. Where to go, how to exchange your money, and unearthing the best rate for your cash has never been so important.

Marmaris in Turkey, Sunny Beach in Bulgaria, and the Algarve in Portugal are the best places to visit for value for money when it comes to holiday spending, according to the Post Office, while destinations that’ll cost you more include the Balearic Islands in Spain, Corfu in Greece, and Porec in Croatia.