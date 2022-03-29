Could a move overseas save you from the UK’s cost of living crisis?
Global inflation isn’t putting off thousands of Britons looking for a new life abroad as nations roll out incentives for international nomads, writes Kate Hughes
A fifth of all UK workers are now considering moving overseas to work remotely in a bid to swerve the increasing cost of living in Britain.
One study out this week suggests more than six in every 10 workers are now considering working remotely from another country, with reasons ranging from the weather to lost faith in government and, most common, the rising price of life in the UK.
The research of more than 2,000 full-time workers by benefits platform Perkbox, is backed by a further study of more than 500 UK business leaders who say they “aren’t against” the shift to remote working.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies