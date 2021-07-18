Markets ended the week nervously over today’s badly misnamed ‘freedom day’. They were right to be

“Investors seem troubled by how freedom day will play out,” said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell’s financial analyst, as the FTSE 100 and the more UK focussed FTSE 250 both ended the week on a nervous note, casting around for direction and unsure what to make of it all.

The concern was merited.

The idea that the dropping of nearly all the remaining pandemic restrictions will turbo charge an improving economy was always a debatable one, given the erratic behaviour of the dangerous little coronavirus that’s been wreaking havoc for well over a year.