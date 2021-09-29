Inside Business
As furlough ends, Rishi Sunak takes the shine off an achievement none of his colleagues can match
Supporting Britain’s hardest-hit sectors would be a cost-effective step to take as hundreds of thousands of workers, who can’t all become lorry drivers, face a hard winter, writes James Moore
The Tory government has had a dismal few weeks, with fuel shortages and the ongoing supply chain crisis dominating the headlines.
Today it is calling time on what remains a largely unalloyed success as the party faithful prepare to gather for their annual conference.
The Job Retention Scheme, which protected millions of people from a swift trip to their local Jobcentre Plus through the course of the pandemic, is breathing its last.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies