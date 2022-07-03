Green finance is booming but needs a step change for ‘net zero’ goals to be reached

Greening the world will take a vast wall of capital investment. Are we even close to seeing it built?

There is both a glass-half-full and a glass-half-empty case to be made, at least judging by a report – A Reality Check on Green Finance – published today by New Financial, a think tank founded on the belief that capital markets can and should be a force for economic and social good.

The half-full case is that the value of green finance raised via EU and UK capital markets – which will be essential if the world is to stand any hope of making good on commitments made at the Paris Climate Accords – has grown rapidly over the last five years.