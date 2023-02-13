Heathrow Airport has celebrated its busiest January since before the pandemic – but the revival in passenger numbers comes as Britain’s key hub faces the threat of Easter strike action.

It handled over 5.4 million passengers in the first month of 2023, the most since 2020. Outgoing chief executive John Holland-Kaye declared the UK’s busiest airport was “back to its best” as the post-Covid recovery finally picks up pace.

But over 3,000 members of Unite, including security workers, engineers and firefighters, are to begin voting on strike action after rejecting a 10 per cent pay increase.