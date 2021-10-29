If Sunak was the visionary he claims to be, high streets would fare much better

Funny things, budgets. Having covered many of the annual set pieces, I am well versed in their rhythm, the raising and lowering of the chancellor’s volume, their speeding up and slowing down.

The pattern has been the same for decades – no matter if it’s a Tory or Labour chancellor speaking. There’s the run through the macro and the state of the UK economy versus the rest. Then onto the nitty gritty, building to a flourishing sign-off at the end.

It’s hard, listening, to discern what is important and what isn’t, what represents meaningful change and what is of little consequence but sounds good. For that you need to study the transcript and the accompanying Treasury “Red Book” containing the small print.