The first rung on the property ladder just got even further out of reach

nyone trying to join Boris Johnson’s property-owning democracy right now has their work cut out for them.

The latest Halifax house price index showed that the seasonally adjusted average price for a UK home in April surged to £258,204, a new record, and the second month on the trot in which one has been set.

That figure represents a 1.4 per cent rise over March, and a stunning 8.2 per cent increase when compared with the same month last year.