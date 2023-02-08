Why there is room for optimism about the hosing market – even if first-time buyers are being squeezed
Barratt Developments have suggested there are ‘early signs of improvement’. However, Britain suffers from a shortage of housing and it needs developers to build even if the market isn’t favourable, argues James Moore
Britain’s largest housebuilder, Barratt Developments, has suggested there are signs of fairer winds ahead for the UK housing market – after an increase in sales in January
CEO David Thomas said, in his opening comments atop the group’s half year results, that he had seen “early signs of improvement” in the market, with the company having been dealing with some decidedly heavy weather of late.
Despite a tough operating enviroment, the company produced what look like a fair set of results. Pre-tax profits showed a handy increase of 16 per cent, to £501.5m. Revenues grew by 24 per cent, the number of completions by 7 per cent.
