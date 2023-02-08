Britain’s largest housebuilder, Barratt Developments, has suggested there are signs of fairer winds ahead for the UK housing market – after an increase in sales in January

CEO David Thomas said, in his opening comments atop the group’s half year results, that he had seen “early signs of improvement” in the market, with the company having been dealing with some decidedly heavy weather of late.

Despite a tough operating enviroment, the company produced what look like a fair set of results. Pre-tax profits showed a handy increase of 16 per cent, to £501.5m. Revenues grew by 24 per cent, the number of completions by 7 per cent.