It’s party time for builders as the house price bubble keeps inflating

The City’s money men and women are a funny lot. Worshippers at the altar of untrammelled capitalism, who end their prayers with a resounding chorus of “Ah, Money”, they have a strange habit of missing out on companies that look like sure things.

Take Taylor Wimpey. The shares embarked upon an extended slide in the middle of April, one that had turned into something resembling a Tom Daley-style dive by last month, only for the company to report results that led it straight to the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard shortly after turning up on dealers’ screens.

Yes, yes, the stamp duty holiday is coming to an end, and there’s the cost of putting the cladding scandal right, and if the Competition and Markets Authority doesn’t come down on the company and its peers like a ton of bricks over the leasehold scandal that’s seen buyers landed with usurious ground-rent escalators, well, it might as well just shut up shop. Given the cross letters the watchdog has been sending out of late, including ordering an end to those escalators, I don’t think it means to do that.