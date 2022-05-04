House prices still rising but it’s renters we should be concerned about

There’s a message for Labour in Zoopla’s latest house price index, just not one immediately obvious from the headline numbers.

They continue to tell a story that has been running since the market’s post-lockdown recovery. House prices are booming with scant sign of a let-up.

Since March 2020, the UK average has risen by £29,000, or 13 per cent. Prices rose 8.3 per cent in just the last year.