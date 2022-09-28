Chaos stalks mortgage market after disastrous mini-Budget
More than 350 mortgage products have been withdrawn and Zoopla is seeing the first signs of a housing market correction
It’s Chaos Walking in the UK economy, and yes that was a very bad film but then the UK has a very bad economy at the moment.
A quick recap of Wednesday’s events: hot on the heels of an unprecedented IMF rebuke to Britain’s new economic strategy (something that does not usually happen to a G7 economy that is being sensibly run); the Bank of England was forced to intervene in the bond markets by announcing an emergency purchase programme; the pound continued to wobble and so did the UK-focussed shares on the FTSE 250 index of mid-tier stocks.
However, the real horror for the Tory party – for the MPs who are not so ideologically blinkered that they can’t see the horrible problems Liz Truss has created for them – lies in the housing market.
