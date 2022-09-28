Jump to content

Chaos stalks mortgage market after disastrous mini-Budget

More than 350 mortgage products have been withdrawn and Zoopla is seeing the first signs of a housing market correction

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
Thursday 29 September 2022 00:01
<p>Mortgage rates are stifling buying power </p>

Mortgage rates are stifling buying power

(PA Wire)

It’s Chaos Walking in the UK economy, and yes that was a very bad film but then the UK has a very bad economy at the moment.

A quick recap of Wednesday’s events: hot on the heels of an unprecedented IMF rebuke to Britain’s new economic strategy (something that does not usually happen to a G7 economy that is being sensibly run); the Bank of England was forced to intervene in the bond markets by announcing an emergency purchase programme; the pound continued to wobble and so did the UK-focussed shares on the FTSE 250 index of mid-tier stocks.

However, the real horror for the Tory party – for the MPs who are not so ideologically blinkered that they can’t see the horrible problems Liz Truss has created for them – lies in the housing market.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in