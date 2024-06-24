Finally, is there a way out of the housing crisis for first-time buyers?
New mortgage figures from Rightmove lay bare the scale of the problem facing those trying get on the property ladder – but amid all of the election pledges to fix the housing sector, there is at least a glimmer of hope, writes James Moore
Housing in Britain is, frankly, a horror show. This has been the case for some time, a result of successive governments burying their heads in the sand because it’s an expensive problem for which there’s no quick fix.
But every now and again, the reality of the scale of the challenge forces the powers that be to take notice.
The latest figures from Rightmove, for example, paint a grim picture, particularly for those trying to get on to the lower rungs of the property ladder. Analysis from the firm shows that the average monthly mortgage payment for first-time buyers has risen by 61 per cent, to £1,075, since the last election in 2019.
