Pity the poor tenants in the rental sector. Poor being the operative word, based on figures from the Halifax.

Housing costs make them a lot worse off than owner-occupiers if they’re in the private rented sector. According to the lender, homeowners’ costs were £1,378 less than those of tenants in 2021 across the UK.

Now, it’s true that Halifax has an interest here. It is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, which is Britain’s biggest lender. Promoting home ownership is in its DNA. A figure like that shows off its benefits to great effect.