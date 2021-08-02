HSBC doubles profits as bad debt fears ease – but the bank is right to remain cautious

HSBC spread a little sunshine around the City, starting the week by reporting that it had more than doubled its profits for the first half of the year to $10.8bn (£7.8bn).

A major driver of the surge was the receding of fears that the pandemic would set off a bad debt bomb. As a result, HSBC was able to release a net $700m from its reserves, having squirrelled a net $6.9bn away in the first half of 2020 to cover bad loans that mostly didn’t go bad.

This made a big difference to the results. The bank said it “more than offset” the fact that revenues took a 4.5 per cent tumble when compared to this time last year, partly as a result of ultra-low interest rates around the world, which squeeze banks’ margins and generally make their lives difficult.