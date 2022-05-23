HSBC has questions to answer after ‘responsible investment’ chief’s climate rant

Seems climate denialism is a tougher nut to crack than we might have hoped.

HSBC has reportedly suspended a senior banker who had accused central bankers and policymakers of overstating the financial risks of climate change. They were, Stuart Kirk opined, guilty of trying to “out-hyperbole the next guy”.

“There was always some nut job telling me about the end of the world,” Kirk explained at a Financial Times “Moral Money” event last week. He also referred to climate warnings – which have been backed by, you know, science – as “shrill”.