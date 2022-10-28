Jump to content

British Airways owner back in profit despite weeks of passenger misery

Huge surge in leisure demand overcomes costs of lost baggage and cancelled flights

Alastair Jamieson
Friday 28 October 2022 18:40
Comments
The owner of British Airways and Iberia has seen its revenues recover to pre-pandemic levels and revealed it returned to profit in the third quarter (Steve Parsons/PA)

The owner of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia is back in profit, despite a summer of chaos and cancelled flights that stranded thousands of passengers, ruined holidays and saw fares skyrocket.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) reported operating profits of £1 billion in the three months to September 30, compared to a loss of £390 million the previous year.

The group took a heavy hit during the pandemic and was still loss-making earlier in 2022 after the Omicron variant disrupted schedules and drastically reduced passenger numbers.

