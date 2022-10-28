British Airways owner back in profit despite weeks of passenger misery

The owner of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia is back in profit, despite a summer of chaos and cancelled flights that stranded thousands of passengers, ruined holidays and saw fares skyrocket.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) reported operating profits of £1 billion in the three months to September 30, compared to a loss of £390 million the previous year.

The group took a heavy hit during the pandemic and was still loss-making earlier in 2022 after the Omicron variant disrupted schedules and drastically reduced passenger numbers.