British Airways owner back in profit despite weeks of passenger misery
Huge surge in leisure demand overcomes costs of lost baggage and cancelled flights
The owner of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia is back in profit, despite a summer of chaos and cancelled flights that stranded thousands of passengers, ruined holidays and saw fares skyrocket.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) reported operating profits of £1 billion in the three months to September 30, compared to a loss of £390 million the previous year.
The group took a heavy hit during the pandemic and was still loss-making earlier in 2022 after the Omicron variant disrupted schedules and drastically reduced passenger numbers.
