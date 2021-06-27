MPs round on government over industrial policy ‘lack of direction’

Boris Johnson won the Brexit war but he and his government seem bent upon losing the peace. Perhaps it’s the Churchill fanboy’s attempt to emulate his hero, who did the same thing after securing victory in a far nobler endeavour.

The “opportunities” presented by Brexit were never terribly well defined but the government’s preference for placing sloganeering above strategy surely won’t help to capitalise on them, assuming they exist.

The latest evidence of its failings on that front comes courtesy of the cross party Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Committee, which this morning goes public with a fairly damning report.