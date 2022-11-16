Rising inflation is still haunting Britain. The latest update from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed consumer price inflation (CPI) shot up to 11.1 per cent for the 12 months to October.

That compares to last month’s figure of 10.1 per cent and the Reuters consensus forecast of 10.7.

The numbers have delivered a blow to hopes, quietly expressed, that price rises in the UK may have reached their peak – as the chancellor Jeremy Hunt put the finishing touches to a fiscal statement that looks set to clobber us with a brutal combination of tax rises and spending cuts. Hunt has spoken of protecting the most vulnerable people. He needs to be as good as his word on that front because the current economic horror show is disproportionately hitting them.