How nasty are the price rises we’ve been told to expect going to get?

There is a particular subset of economic commentators who’ve taken to playing the role of Jeremiah on this subject. Watch out, they say, because if we’re not careful inflation is going to roar back and the consequences won’t be pretty.

As a rule, they tend to be either Baby Boomers or from the early part of Generation X. In other words, they are old enough to have been conscious of prices rising at nearly 25 per cent, which they did at points during the 1970s, and certainly when inflation topped 9 per cent in the early Nineties.