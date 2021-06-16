Inflation’s looking frothy again but the Bank of England can afford to relax

Fans of the Fast Show may remember a Channel Nine sketch featuring what looks like a terribly sincere and boring mock interview (albeit played for laughs) with a sober-suited economics minister.

That is until he mentions the word “inflation”, at which point all hell breaks loose. A horn is blown, the set collapses, coloured lights appear, things go bang, and the minister has a crown put on his head and a pie put in his face.

Similar such excitement must have been created in the offices of certain baby boomer economists and economic commentators as the Office for National Statistics released figures showing UK prices rising at a 2.1 per cent clip.