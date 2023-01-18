Inflation falls again but soaring food prices leave a bitter taste

Let’s start with the good news. Inflation fell to 10.5 per cent in December - bang in line with City forecasts - down from 10.7 per cent in November. Indeed, it may have peaked in October when it hit 11.1 per cent.

However, there isn’t much else in the way of the positives to be had from the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

We’ll know the price hellscape we currently occupy will be over when inflaiton stops making headlines; there’s no fear of that with prices still rising at a 10.5 per cent clip.