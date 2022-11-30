Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner.” That statement relates to the contents of a survey commissioned by the Salvation Army, seeking to highlight the financial pressures people are under during what is traditionally seen as a time of joy.

A day later, we have the latest set of predictably horrible food price inflation figures released by the British Retail Consortium.

Prices rose by a record 12.4 per cent in the year to the end of October. However, the cost of fresh food – the stuff we’re supposed to try to eat more of for our health – leapt by 14.3 per cent. Needless to say, each of these figures represents a marked increase on the previous month. Price rises are accelerating, and it isn’t likely to get better any time soon.