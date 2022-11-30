Will it take Marcus Rashford to force this dismal government to act over rising food prices?
As food prices continue to rise, we may need the England star to intervene like he did over free school meal provision, argues James Moore
Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner.” That statement relates to the contents of a survey commissioned by the Salvation Army, seeking to highlight the financial pressures people are under during what is traditionally seen as a time of joy.
A day later, we have the latest set of predictably horrible food price inflation figures released by the British Retail Consortium.
Prices rose by a record 12.4 per cent in the year to the end of October. However, the cost of fresh food – the stuff we’re supposed to try to eat more of for our health – leapt by 14.3 per cent. Needless to say, each of these figures represents a marked increase on the previous month. Price rises are accelerating, and it isn’t likely to get better any time soon.
