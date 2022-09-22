Britain ‘already in recession’ says Bank of England as interest rates rise by 0.5%
The UK interest rate is now the highest level since 2008
A 0.5 percentage-point rise to interest rates announced on Thursday was smaller than expected – but will nonetheless add nearly £600 to the annual average tracker mortage and experts are predicting more rises to come.
The Bank of England’s move to deliver 2.25% defied market expectations and came despite the US Federal Reserve announcing its third 0.75-point hike in a row.
It said it now expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter, indicating that Britain is a recession.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies