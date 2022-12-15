The dilemma facing the Bank of England as it pushes interest rates up

The nightmare before Christmas for families,” is how the Lib Dems characterised the Bank of England’s latest interest rate rise, a reference to Tim Burton’s dark festive cinematic fable.

But if the decision of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike base rates by 0.5 percentage points, bringing them to a 14-year high of 3.5 per cent, is the latest episode in Britain’s current bad dream, it was hardly an unexpected one.

Most commentators and analysts were agreed that this was the likely outcome. The members of the MPC duly delivered. But there was a bit of a twist at the end of the story.