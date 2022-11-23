A busy couple of days for Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s chief economist. Two events in 48 hours.

I’ve read through the first, a speech given on Wednesday night, concerning the bank’s asset purchase programme, now being wound down, and the need to control inflation.

It’s typically dense. But it does tell us something in the wake of the Conservative Party reluctantly accepting Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal squeeze, the details of which came after the last meeting of the Bank’s rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).