Earth Day 2022: How to invest in our planet

Our guide to investing sustainably without falling for the greenwash. By Kate Hughes

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:30
<p>Many people unwittingly end up investing in sectors at odds with their ethical beliefs</p>

(AFP/Getty)

Friday is Earth Day.

A constant in the drive for awareness and policy change for the last 51 years, in 2022 it is expected to involve more than a billion people in 192 countries.

This year, the focus is investing in our planet. But when it comes to the financial world, plagued by perhaps the most rampant greenwashing of any industry, that seems a deliberately difficult task.

