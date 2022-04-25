Why Rees-Mogg’s Dickensian view of home working will backfire on the government

Treating civil servants like factory workers will harm the government’s ability to deliver on policies says James Moore

Monday 25 April 2022 15:41
Comments
<p>The minister for Brexit opportunities has reheated the debate over work from home</p>

The minister for Brexit opportunities has reheated the debate over work from home

(Reuters)

Rachel Johnson is the latest to chime in on the work-from-home row, reheated by Jacob Rees-Mogg’s passive aggressive notes left on the empty desks of colleagues in his department.

“Too many people” are “on their Pelotons”, “watching Netflix” and “home working”, the prime minister’s sister fulminated on her radio show.

In doing so she echoed Rees-Mogg’s positively Dickensian view of the workplace.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in