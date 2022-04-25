Rachel Johnson is the latest to chime in on the work-from-home row, reheated by Jacob Rees-Mogg’s passive aggressive notes left on the empty desks of colleagues in his department.

“Too many people” are “on their Pelotons”, “watching Netflix” and “home working”, the prime minister’s sister fulminated on her radio show.

In doing so she echoed Rees-Mogg’s positively Dickensian view of the workplace.