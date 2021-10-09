James Reed: ‘The way we work has really changed’

A workplace revolution is happening. Whether you call it dynamic or flexible working, the way we work has really changed. It’s the biggest change in 100 years and it’s setting the tone for the century to come. That’s the view of James Reed, chairman of Reed, one of our biggest recruitment firms.

He should know, having worked for nearly 30 years at the firm established by his father, Sir Alec, in 1960. He has even found the time to write a few books on job-seeking best practice.

What he has witnessed and the data his business has produced over the past 18 months has left him convinced that the way we work has changed for ever.