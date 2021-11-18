Inside Business
Why asking job candidates about their current salary must stop
People entering the workforce in the middle of recessions could carry the economic scars with them throughout their working lives, writes James Moore
What’s your current salary?”
It’s a common question at job interviews and it’s about as welcome as a tuna milkshake the morning after a heavy night when it is posed.
It tells a potential new joiner that what they get paid will be based not on the job they’re interviewing for, on their skills, their responsibilities, their performance, but rather with reference to what their previous employers felt they were worth. Which ought to be irrelevant.
