John Lewis is losing money again – what does that say about its future?

Compare and contrast: in the green corner (I’m basing this on the corporate colours), we have John Lewis, which says it is “making a conscious choice to forgo profit to provide support for partners and consumers”.

There may not be a bonus paid to staff – who own the business – this year but there will be a one-off £500 cost of living payment and free meals during the busiest period of the year.

In the orange/yellow corner there is Amazon. Workers at its Coventry warehouse are holding their first-ever strike ballot over what the GMB union has called an “insulting” 35p an hour pay offer. The union says they are angry over a rise that amounts to just 3 per cent when the UK rate of inflation is nearly 10 per cent.