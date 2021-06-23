Inside Business
The leasehold changes are welcome but this certainly isn’t a victory
Leasehold – selling properties without including the land they’re built on – simply shouldn’t exist. It’s a feudal relic that must be outlawed. Developers should never have sold properties on this basis, nor should they have been selling freeholds on to investment firms, writes James Moore
A real win for thousands of leaseholders,” is how Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), described a deal the watchdog has reached with two of the major players in the leasehold property scandal.
One of those, housebuilder Persimmon, will offer its leaseholders the opportunity to buy their properties’ freeholds at a discounted price. The other, insurer Aviva, which has been buying up freeholds for investment purposes, will scrap punitive clauses that can see the ground rents leaseholders have to pay doubling every 10 or 15 years, and refund those on the wrong end of such terms.
The positions of those trapped in homes made impossible to sell by this type of doubling provision, and/or prevented from buying their freeholds due to cost, have certainly been dramatically improved through the deal.
