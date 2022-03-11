Levelling up: Nadine Dorries’s announcement is just window dressing

They just don’t get it. Ministers have no clue as to what levelling up means.

Or, perhaps they do, and this is just yet another example of this government’s cynical predilection for empty-headed boosterism, of ministers falling over themselves to come up with more vacuous, self-promoting nonsense. Should they cease to be inspired they can always turn, of course, to their leader for lessons in churning out meaningless statements.

The latest to catch my eye was the announcement from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport that “hundreds of new jobs will be created in Manchester and the north-east”. Boasts the release from Nadine Dorries (yes, someone who requires no guidance in the art of saying something that turns out to be nothing): “The department has today announced the official opening of its new hub, accommodating up to 400 staff, in Marble Street in Manchester, creating a presence in the city.”