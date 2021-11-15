Inside Business
The living wage campaign at 20: A force for good with work still to do
What the government calls the ‘national living wage’ is catching up but it’s not there yet. Then there’s the question of living hours... writes James Moore
The living wage campaign celebrates its 20th anniversary today, appropriately enough with a raise. Run by the Living Wage Foundation, it sets the real living wage with reference to the real cost of living, rather than what the market will bear or politicians feel is acceptable. The hourly rates are going up to £9.90 outside of London, and £11.05 within the capital.
They will therefore remain substantially higher than what the government likes to refer to as the national living wage (NLW), which it quite clearly isn’t when you consider the cost of food, fuel, rent, etc They’re all rising, and quite quickly.
As things stand, a worker at an accredited living wage employer would earn £1,930 a year more than a worker earning the current government minimum. That’s the equivalent of seven months of food or bills.
