The energy plan now taking shape under Liz Truss looks set to provide far more benefits to wealthier owners of bigger houses than it will to a family on universal credit, struggling to pay for their food, let alone their energy bills, this winter.

We have yet to see the fine details of the plan, which will subsidise energy suppliers’ purchases, and reduce the bills to the end consumer that way. But the perversity of subsiding the high bills racked up by wealthy owners of larger homes is obvious.

Another problem, and it’s a glaring one, is that it provides no incentive to improve energy efficiency.