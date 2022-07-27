Inside Business
What Lloyds Banking Group’s results tell us about the cost of living crisis
Lloyds’ provisions for bad loans were up but they were still much lower than they were pre-pandemic. So why wasn’t there more sign of the crisis in the bank’s results, asks James Moore
Cost of living crisis? What cost of living crisis?
There was little enough sign of what we in the nation’s media have been banging on about for months in Lloyds Banking Group’s results.
Revenues were up, so was the dividend, so were deposits, as customers saved more – helping Lloyds to grow its lending in the process. Costs, meanwhile? They were down.
