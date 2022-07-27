Jump to content
Inside Business

What Lloyds Banking Group’s results tell us about the cost of living crisis

Lloyds’ provisions for bad loans were up but they were still much lower than they were pre-pandemic. So why wasn’t there more sign of the crisis in the bank’s results, asks James Moore

Wednesday 27 July 2022 21:30
<p>Lloyds Banking Group has seen its customers ditch 2.2 million subscription services since last summer</p>

Lloyds Banking Group has seen its customers ditch 2.2 million subscription services since last summer

Cost of living crisis? What cost of living crisis?

There was little enough sign of what we in the nation’s media have been banging on about for months in Lloyds Banking Group’s results.

Revenues were up, so was the dividend, so were deposits, as customers saved more – helping Lloyds to grow its lending in the process. Costs, meanwhile? They were down.

