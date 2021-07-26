London floods again highlight economic cost of allowing the planet to burn

“For the UK, the most tangible evidence [of climate change] is severe flooding.”

That’s not my view. It comes from the insurance industry, the claims side of which was having a busy day on Monday in the aftermath of the flash floods in London that closed roads and, more seriously, led to the declaration of a major incident by Barts NHS Trust after problems at two of its hospitals.

Extreme weather events such as the one the capital experienced – with more than a month’s rainfall tipping down in the space of a couple of hours – are set to become much more common the hotter the planet gets.