We’ve become accustomed to Ocado’s shopping basket looking bright and shiny but lately it has become tarnished.

The firm, owned 50-50 by Ocado and Marks & Spencer, has seen sales tumble further in recent weeks as shoppers bought less because of the cost of living crisis. It said on Wednesday that sales fell 8 per cent in the quarter to 25 April, on top of a 5.7 per cent fall in the previous quarter.

The horror show of a trading update somewhat soured Steve Rowe’s last day as chief executive of M&S, a company he has done much to revive. He is the one who orchestrated the high-price deal in which M&S bought into Ocado Retail.