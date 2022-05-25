Inside Business

Ocado struggles tarnish the departure of M&S chief who fixed core business

His successors at least have something to work with even as the cost of living crisis is exacting a heavy toll on Ocado Retail, which is 50 per cent owned by M&S after the outgoing CEO’s pricey buy-in, writes James Moore

Wednesday 25 May 2022 21:30
<p>M&S Food: Steve Rowe’s bet on this business helped revive the struggling retailer </p>

We’ve become accustomed to Ocado’s shopping basket looking bright and shiny but lately it has become tarnished.

The firm, owned 50-50 by Ocado and Marks & Spencer, has seen sales tumble further in recent weeks as shoppers bought less because of the cost of living crisis. It said on Wednesday that sales fell 8 per cent in the quarter to 25 April, on top of a 5.7 per cent fall in the previous quarter.

The horror show of a trading update somewhat soured Steve Rowe’s last day as chief executive of M&S, a company he has done much to revive. He is the one who orchestrated the high-price deal in which M&S bought into Ocado Retail.

