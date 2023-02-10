Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

M&S has turned a corner – the tough decisions are paying off

If John Lewis and Waitrose are to find their identity once more they will need to do the same kind of streamlining, says Chris Blackhurst

Friday 10 February 2023 14:07
Comments
<p>Marks & Spencer looks healthy again after decades in the doldrums</p>

Marks & Spencer looks healthy again after decades in the doldrums

(PA)

Near where I live, there are two Marks & Spencer food halls and two Waitroses.

The M&S branches are well laid out, clean, brightly lit, usually fully stocked. Everything appears as it should be. The Waitrose outlets, by contrast, seem something of a mess – not terrible but enough such that you notice. Counters appear in odd places, packaging sometimes lies around, there are empty shelves.

It’s not scientific, but it says something. Gordon Ramsay always does two things on his Kitchen Nightmares TV show: he inspects the kitchen and shortens the menu. The first is a sign of discipline and pride; the second signifies the ability of the chef to deliver consistent high quality.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in