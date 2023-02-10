Near where I live, there are two Marks & Spencer food halls and two Waitroses.

The M&S branches are well laid out, clean, brightly lit, usually fully stocked. Everything appears as it should be. The Waitrose outlets, by contrast, seem something of a mess – not terrible but enough such that you notice. Counters appear in odd places, packaging sometimes lies around, there are empty shelves.

It’s not scientific, but it says something. Gordon Ramsay always does two things on his Kitchen Nightmares TV show: he inspects the kitchen and shortens the menu. The first is a sign of discipline and pride; the second signifies the ability of the chef to deliver consistent high quality.