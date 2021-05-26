Surprise: M&S has a CEO who knows where the company is going despite £200m loss

I

magine the chaos if Marks and Spencer boss Steve Rowe were, say, a driving instructor.

“OK, now we’re coming up to a route option variance so gently depress the velocity enhancement reduction foot pedal. No… no… that’s the velocity enhancement activation pedal. OMG we’re going to… um… um… crash!!!!”

Having reported a £201m pre-tax loss and a Covid-created sales slump, Rowe was understandably keen to steer people’s attention to the future with the retailer’s results statement. So there was a big song and dance about how M&S is going to be, um, “never the same again”.