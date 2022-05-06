Convenience store chain McColl’s goes bust with 16,000 jobs at risk
The 120-year-old chain has gone into administration
Convenience shop chain McColl’s has gone bust, putting 1,100 shops and 16,000 jobs across the country at risk.
The 120-year-old company has struggled financially in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.
It said discussions with its lenders collapsed as creditors refused to extend a deadline for the retailer to find more cash.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies