Mel Stride wants to get sick and disabled people into work... here’s how to do that

Wait, is that... could it be... a light on in government? Yes, Rishi Sunak appears to have recognised that Britain is suffering from a serious shortage of labour, and of skilled labour in particular.

This is hampering an economy that has been struggling. Some of its problems are a direct result of the Conservative government’s policies. A hard Brexit would be one example.

Nonetheless, the work and pensions secretary Mel Stride has been tasked with finding some solutions to Britain’s paucity of workers. One of those would be to get more sick and disabled people into work.