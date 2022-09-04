Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£59.5bn) acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming giant behind the World of Warcraft and Call of Duty franchises among other things, has a big red question mark looming in the air above it with lasers at the ready.

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) last week voiced concerns that the proposed tie-up could “substantially lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud gaming services” after completing phase one of its investigations.

The company has until later this week to answer its objections. Another week, and we’ll know whether the watchdog is worthy of that name. That will be when it announces whether or not it intends to launch a full phase two probe.