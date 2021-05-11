“During the pandemic there has been a renaissance of the supermarket in Britain.”

So said Morrisons, Britain’s number four grocer, which has majored on fresh, tasty food but seems set upon adding tasteless, hyperbolic statements to the mix.

A renaissance of the supermarket? Really? A pandemic that has killed in excess of 150,000 Britons calls for a little more tact, perhaps via the sort of bland corporatism most big businesses specialise in. That’s especially true of those who’ve done well through the course of it.