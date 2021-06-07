Inside Business
Naomi Wolf, Donald Trump, and why Twitter and Facebook’s attempts to regulate their platforms may be too late
Governments and regulators are closing in on social media companies, whose attempts to make prominent users behave are too little, too late, writes James Moore
#GoodbyeNaomiWolf. And, yes, #GoodRiddance.
The one-time feminist icon, author of The Beauty Myth, and holder of an Oxford University PhD, has been banned for life from Twitter for peddling the worst form of paranoid anti-vaccine trash.
Recent missives include the claim that Covid vaccines are a “software platform that can receive uploads”, for which I was going to use the word “baseless” except that the more appropriate adjective would seem to be “bizarre”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies