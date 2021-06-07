Naomi Wolf, Donald Trump, and why Twitter and Facebook’s attempts to regulate their platforms may be too late

#GoodbyeNaomiWolf. And, yes, #GoodRiddance.

The one-time feminist icon, author of The Beauty Myth, and holder of an Oxford University PhD, has been banned for life from Twitter for peddling the worst form of paranoid anti-vaccine trash.

Recent missives include the claim that Covid vaccines are a “software platform that can receive uploads”, for which I was going to use the word “baseless” except that the more appropriate adjective would seem to be “bizarre”.